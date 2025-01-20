Cricket fans are set to witness an epic clash as India take on England in a five-match T20I series, that starts on January 22. Both teams have some exceptional hitters along with quality bowling attacks and the IND vs ENG T20I series 2025 promises to be one that fans are thoroughly going to enjoy. Suryakumar Yadav, who has won all the bilateral series since being named India's permanent T20I captain, will aim to continue the good work already. DD Sports will provide the IND vs ENG T20I series live telecast but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs ENG live telecast will also be available on Star Sports Network and fans can watch live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND vs ENG T20I Series 2025 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Cricket fever is set to soar as England arrives for a thrilling tour of India 2025 💥 🏏 5 T20Is 🗓️ Jan 22- Feb 2 LIVE The Game on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #INDvENG #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/ZyvbaPnXLm — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 20, 2025

