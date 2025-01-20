IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: India National Cricket Team takes on England National Cricket Team in the first match of the five-game T20I series. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 takes place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 20. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025. 'Reset, Restart, Refocus' Mohammed Siraj Hits the Gym After Missing Out From India's Squads for IND vs ENG ODIs and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Instagram Story).

The T20 World Champions India are back to action at home as they face the visiting England side. After a couple of months of Test cricket action, fans will witness the Men in Blue in T20Is now. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the new-look T20I Indian team which features Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel as well. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami also makes a return to the national side following a long injury layoff.

Jos Buttler, on the other hand, will lead the England side. Meanwhile, in the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked seven players from hosts India and four from England cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG) and Sanju Samson (IND).

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND) and Rinku Singh (IND).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Axar Patel (IND).

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Varun Chakravarthy (IND) and Mohammed Shami (IND).

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Hardik Pandya (vc).

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG), Sanju Samson (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Axar Patel (IND), Adil Rashid (ENG), Varun Chakravarthy (IND) and Mohammed Shami (IND).

