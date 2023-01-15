India (IND) will return to the field for the second battle of the home season up against New Zealand (NZ) within two days after concluding a successful outing against Sri Lanka (SL). The New Zealand tour of India will kick off on January 18, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. India and New Zealand are backed by the white-ball triumphs lately against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. With a booming start to 2023, both teams are currently in solid form and good to go in the upcoming series. You can download full schedule of the series in PDF format, here. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Injured Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Majority of 2023 After Tearing Three Knee Ligaments.

India will host New Zealand at six venues in almost a two-week series. The two teams donning coloured jerseys will face off in the 50-over three-match series from January 18 to January 24, with the opening match to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Following an ODI series, the hosts India will take on the black caps for the T20I series of three matches, starting from January 27, which will get going till February 1. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the final destination where the third T20I meeting has been staged between the two sides. Virat Kohli Goes Shirtless on Romantic Beach Date With Wife Anushka Sharma, View Instagram Photo.

IND vs NZ ODI and T20I Series 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue January 18 1st ODI 1:30 PM Hyderabad January 21 2nd ODI 1:30 PM Raipur January 24 3rd ODI 1:30 PM Indore January 27 1st T20I 7:30 PM Ranchi January 29 2nd T20I 7:30 PM Lucknow February 1 3rd T20I 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

The national team of New Zealand has already landed in India and are gearing up for a thrilling clash on the field against India. However, the regular white-ball captain of New Zealand, Kane Williamson, has been rested and won't be travelling to India for the series. In the interim, Mitchell Santner will likely take on the charge to lead the side. The Indian senior players won't get any respite in the upcoming series and will be available for the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).