Hardik Pandya’s India would hope to clinch a series win when they take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the three-game affair. After a washout in the first match, India came out all guns blazing in the second game of the series, with their protagonist being Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hander took apart the New Zealand bowling attack to score his second T20I hundred in 2022 as India scored a massive 191/6 on the board. In response, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals and never really threatened to win the contest, with Deepak Hooda snaring four wickets. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Napier

Come Tuesday, New Zealand face a do-or-die situation in this game. A win would help them draw the series 1-1 while a defeat would mean a series loss as well. But they would have to do really well against this Indian side, who are without their senior players. New Zealand on the other hand, would be without Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will lead the side. Let us take a look at how the weather and pitch can turn out to be in this contest.

Napier Weather Report

Expected weather in Napier during the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I (Source; Accuweather)

As seen in the weather report above, there is a chance of the sky getting cloudier as the match progresses. The temperature would be between 11 to 18 degrees celsius. The overcast conditions would once again aid the fast bowlers from both sides.

McClean Park Pitch Report

The pitch at the McClean Park is likely to be of assistance to the batters. But it can slow down a bit as the match goes ahead. Fast bowlers can make use of the overcast conditions at the venue to cause problems for the batters early on. A high-scoring game is expected on Tuesday.

