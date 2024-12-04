India U19 Cricket Team vs UAE U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The India U19 cricket team is set to go up against UAE U19 in their third and final group stage match in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. Mohammad Amaan and his team had started their campaign with a 43-run defeat to archrivals Pakistan, something that dented their Net Run Rate (NRR). However, the Boys in Blue were able to bounce back in some style as they outclassed the Japan U19 cricket team by a massive margin of 211 runs. Placed third on the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 points table, India now need to defeat UAE to keep alive their hopes of making it to the semifinals. A win for India can help them make it to the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinals. India Beat Japan by 211 Runs in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024; Mohammad Amaan, Hardik Raj, KP Karthikeya Help IND U19 Register Dominating Win Over JPN U19.

UAE on the other hand, had begun their journey in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 with a big 273-run win over Japan. However, they were handed a 63-run loss by Pakistan in their next match. Sitting second on the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 points table, UAE will look to beat India and seal a spot in the semifinals. For the uninitiated, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

When is IND U19 vs UAE U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U19 vs UAE U19 clash in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be played on Wednesday, December 4. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the IND U19 vs UAE U19 match and it starts at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). India U19 Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals He Idolises West Indies Legend Brian Lara (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND U19 vs UAE U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. The India vs UAE ACC Men's Asia Cup 2024 clash will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For the IND U19 vs UAE U19 online viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND U19 vs UAE U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

SonyLIV is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs UAE U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match. The IND U19 vs UAE U19 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website will only be available at the cost of a subscription.

