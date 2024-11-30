Bihar-born cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi expressed that West Indies legendary cricketer Brian Lara is his idol. The 13-year-old rising star also revealed that he was not bothered about the outside noise, but he is focusing on his game. Vaibhav expressed his thoughts ahead of the high-voltage clash between the India Under-19 cricket team and the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match in Dubai. Recently, the Bihar-born cricketer became the youngest player to be sold in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was bought for INR 1.10 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Real Age? Fans Question After Old Video of Youngest IPL Player, Who Was Picked by Rajasthan Royals, Surfaces Online.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Idolizes Brian Lara

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gears up for the big stage 🌟 🗣️ Hear from India’s rising star as the action unfolds against Pakistan 🎤 #SonySportsNetwork #NextGenBlue #AsiaCup #NewHomeOfAsiaCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/PLG8UlvB6i — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 30, 2024

