India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India Women take on England Women in the second game of the five-match T20I series. The Women in Blue took a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener and now the visitors will be looking to double their lead. Meanwhile, for IND W vs ENG W live streaming online and TV channel telecast options you can scroll down. When is IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India Women vs England Women Match Preview.

India Women registered a massive 97-run win in the first T20I after posting 210/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana smashed 112 off just 62 balls to help her side post a big total. Harleen Deol also chipped in with 23-ball 43.

England Women were bundled out for just 113 runs with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt finishing as top-scorer for her side as she scored 66. For India with the ball, debutant Nallapureddy Shree Charani shined as she scalped impressive figures of 4/12 in 3.5 overs.

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 Date July 1 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues County Ground, Bristol Live Streaming and Telecast Details SonyLiv for Live Streaming and Sony Sports Network for Live Telecast

When is India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

India women's national cricket team will take on the England national cricket team in the second match of the five-T20I series on Tuesday, July 1. The IND-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the County Ground in Bristol and has a scheduled start time of 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman To Score Tons Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India vs England series 2025. Fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels. For the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs ENG-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee.

