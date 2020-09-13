IPL 2020 Live News Updates: We are nearing the start of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The much-anticipated season begins with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have done all the home work and are looking forward to organise the IPL 2020. The board last week, released the full schedule of IPL 2020 after much delay. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Meanwhile, all the franchises are gearing up for IPL 2020 wit players hitting the nets. Ahead of the tournament, Super Kings received two huge blows as it two senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the upcoming season. Fastest Fifties in IPL History: KL Rahul, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine and Other Batsmen Who Dominate the All-Time List of Quick Half-Centuries.

The matches will have a start time of 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm as per the IST. Indian cricket has been in suspended form ever since the coronavirus lockdown and now with IPL 2020 it is set to restart. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings do start as favourites once again, but with such a long break and change in venue, with no home advantage, has levelled the field for all teams.

