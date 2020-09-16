A new season of the Indian Premier League is already at the door. The IPL starts in another four days with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020 on September 19. As IPL 13 edges closer, fans are already excited for the start of the T20 tournament and are patiently waiting for the first ball to be bowled. Unlike the previous editions of the IPL, this season will be unique and strange in so many ways for both the fans and players. IPL 2020 Top Stories, September 16: Look Back at Major Headlines of the Day.

All teams and players, staff members of all teams have come under a bio-bubble with outside life restricted. Likewise, the fans will not be able to travel to the stadiums to watch their favourite teams play with all matches set to be played behind closed doors in empty stadiums. Fans in India will also have to sit at home and watch the matches on television with the tournament moved out of India. IPL 2020 will be played in UAE this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in India along with the difficulty to create a secure bio-bubble in the country made the BCCI shift the tournament abroad. CSK Playing XI: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in Chennai Super Kings Line Up Throughout Dream11 IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, with only days remaining before live-action resumes, teams have started training rigorously and are preparing hard to be match ready. The pre-season camps of all teams are in full swing and have not been hampered by any more COVID-19 positive cases. The IPL 2020 will run from September 19 to November 10 when the final is set to be played. The group stages will run till November 3 before the knockouts. BCCI is yet to announce the fixture, date and timings for the playoffs.

