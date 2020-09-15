Indian Premier League season 13 starts in five days’ time. The excitement among the fans awaiting the biggest cricket extravaganza is palpable. While the practice and net sessions of all IPL teams are in full swing ahead of the tournament, fans have been equally active on social media and are following every post, video, picture of their favourite players and teams. IPL 2020 kicks-off on September 19 (Saturday) with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what will be a repeat of last season’s IPL final. Meanwhile, stay tuned for all live updates and news related to IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Top Stories, September 14: Look Back at Major Headlines of the Day.

All eight IPL teams have already started their pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2020 and are into the second week of their practice sessions. Most teams have entered the third week of training sessions and are gearing for a blockbuster IPL season. Players are also excited for the league despite being away from home. Most will be returning to action for the first time in five months while some like MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu have not played for a year. Like the players, fans too are excited to watch their favourite players and teams in action. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians for Season Opener.

The group stage of IPL 2020 will run until November 3 with Mumbai Indians set to face 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final group stage match of IPL 2020. Top four teams at the end of the group stage will reach the playoffs with the top two placed teams getting two shots at reaching the final. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals) are still chasing their maiden IPL title and will be eager to win it this time.