IPL 2020 kicked off on September 19, 2020, with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, MS Dhoni-led side emerged victorious as they defeated the record champions by five wickets. The second match will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. So here we bring you all the latest news, live updates regarding Indian Premier League 2020. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Check Out Latest Team Standings of Indian Premier League Season 13 With Net Run Rate.

The cash-rich league was originally planned to be held in March 2020 but had to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the ease of lockdown restrictions around the country, the cash-rich league was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The postponement of T20 World Cup and Asia Cup 2020 also played a huge role in the tournament taking place in the September-November window. MI vs CSK Stat Highlights IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Registers 100th Win As Chennai Super Kings Captain.

This will be the second time that the competition will be held in the United Arab Emirates as in 2014, franchises played opening 10 matches on that edition in UAE before returning to Indian to complete the remaining fixtures. However, this time the cash-rich league will be played in its entirety in the gulf country.

Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will host all the games behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the grounds to maintain social distancing protocols. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on November 10, 2020.