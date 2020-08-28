Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is known for his fitness. The RCB skipper is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) and is wasting no time to better his already impressive fit body. Kohli, who recently announced the pregnancy of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, while working out flaunted tattoos and some muscles as well. Daddy-to-be Kohli shared the new video and was seen doing pushups in the balcony of his hotel room in Dubai. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

The RCB skipper took to Instagram and wrote, “situations change but your missions don’t,” as he posted a Direct Hit or target emoji. This is Kohli first post on Instagram after announcing Anushka’s pregnancy news. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Here’s Virat Kohli’s Post

Kohli will once again lead RCB in IPL. The franchise has struggled to win a title despite some big names in the squad. Interestingly, Kohli will be in action for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown. The last match Kohli took part in was the Test against New Zealand. India’s subsequent fixtures were then either postponed or cancelled to the coronavirus pandemic.

