The Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia might have agreed to get rid of the Chinese sponsors in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020, but the BCCI is still thinking about the title sponsors VIVO. As per the recent report, it is said that the BCCI is unlikely to sever ties with the Chinese mobile manufacturers if the exit clause proves to be beneficial to them. If the BCCI snaps ties with the Chinese sponsors, they will have to pay a hefty amount to them which could be difficult in the current coronavirus crisis. IPL 2020 Update: KXIP Willing to Get Rid of VIVO, CSK Reportedly Joins the Bandwagon.

A senior BCCI official who sits for the IPL GC meetings went on to say that they still do not know the fate of T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2020, which has put a hold on the discussions about the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020. He also said that they never the word cancel or terminate and instead mentioned that they will review the Chinese sponsorship. "We said we will review sponsorship. Review means that we need to check all the modalities of the contract. If the 'Exit Clause' favours VIVO more, why should we terminate a Rs 440 crore per year contract. We will only terminate if 'Exit Clause' favours us," he explained.

It is said that the BCCI is likely to honour VIVO's decision if they decide to opt-out of the IPL with the kind of hostile relations between India and China after the clash at Galwan which happened last month.

