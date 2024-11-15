The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, which is set to be held on November 24 and 25, will once again see Mallika Sagar as the auctioneer. Earlier, the 49-year-old Mallika replaced Hugh Edmeades as the auctioneer for the IPL 2024 mini-auction, becoming the first female to conduct the event. As reported by The Times of India, Mallika Sagar will conduct the mega event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the likes of Richard Madley, Hugh Edmeades, and Charu Sharma had conducted the IPL auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Date, Time, Retained Players, Remaining Purse for Each Franchise, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

Mallika has an experience of over two decades as an auctioneer, and she will become the first female to conduct consecutive IPL auctions. Mallika has been part of various auctions for other sporting events like the Pro Kabaddi League and Women's Premier League. For the second time in a row, the IPL auction will be conducted overseas. Earlier, the IPL 2024 mini-auction was held in Dubai. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Three Nepal Cricketers Who Should Have Made it to List of Registered Players For Indian Premier League Bidding Event.

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, a total of 1,574 players, including 1,165 Indian and 409 overseas cricketers, will go under the hammer. The list also sees 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped cricketers, and 30 players from the Associate Nations. All ten franchises have already submitted their retention and player release lists to the BCCI. Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction with the highest (INR 110.5 crore) purse amount.

