IPL 2020 begins on September 19 (Saturday) with the defending champions Mumbai Indians facing runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of Indian Premier League 13. Fans are already excited for this new season and have been sharing their joy on social media with various funny memes, jokes and GIFs ahead of the opening IPL 13 encounter. The MI vs CSK IPL 2020 match will kick-start a two-month-long tournament with the final set to take place on November 10. IPL 2020 United by Teams, Divided by Fans: Netizens Troll Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ms Dhoni and Other Stars With Funny Memes Ahead of New Season.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash will be a repeat of last year’s final where Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians beat CSK by 1 run to win their fourth IPL title –the most number of titles won by an IPL team. Mumbai will be hoping for a similar or better result in Abu Dhabi when both these clash again this Saturday. Rohit Sharma’s team have however not won their opening IPL match since 2014. They were beaten by MS Dhoni’s CSK in the opening game of IPL 2019. MS Dhoni Fans Wait With Bated Breath To See 'Thala' Return to Cricket Field With MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Season Opener.

The opening match of IPL will start at 07:30 pm as per Indian time. Excited are getting restless for the start of IPL 2020 and have taken to social media to share their nervousness as well as excitement. Take a look at some reactions, funny memes, jokes and GIFs shared by fans on Twitter ahead of the start of IPL 2020.

Calculating the Number of Days Left for IPL

Me calculating the number of days left for IPL pic.twitter.com/iNNpUfu2jG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2020

IPL Fans Waiting for 07:30 pm Be Like

Other Teams AHead of IPL 2020

#IPL2020 When people ask who will win this IPL @mipaltan or @ChennaiIPL? Other teams be like : pic.twitter.com/gxMQm9oFzv — Keshav (@beingreal1804) September 19, 2020

Fans Waiting for 07:30 pm for IPL 2020 to Start

IPL Day Outside

CSK Fans After Watching IPL 2019 Final Before Mumbai Indians Match

Condition of CSK fans after watching IPL 2019 final. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/UH2RAV7UkP — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 19, 2020

Imran Tahir Celebrating Start of IPL 2020

Tahir bhaijan celebrating commencement of IPL 2020 while maintaining social distancing. pic.twitter.com/q6iq22Qhtb — Salman Hussain (@Salman_sinn) September 19, 2020

Indian Premier 13 will run until November 10. But the group stages of IPL 2020 will end by November 3 with Mumbai Indians playing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final group stage match of IPL 2020. Top four teams at the end of the IPL 2020 group stage will qualify for the knockouts with the top two ranked teams getting two shots at reaching the final while the third and fourth-placed teams will have to go through the eliminators and qualifiers.

