IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The much-awaited IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash is just hours away, where India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team will square off in their Group A encounter. The IND vs PAK CT 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs PAK CT 2025 match DD Sports live streaming viewing option details can scroll down for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India but will the IND vs PAK CT match be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 viewing. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: Check IND vs PAK Results in 50-Over Format Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The IND vs PAK CT 2025 is a must-win clash for defending champions Pakistan, who are coming off a massive defeat in the tournament opener, while for India a win would help them put one foot in the semi-finals of the competition, having already notched a win under their belt. In IND vs PAK CT encounters, Pakistan holds a 3-2 advantage over India, which includes their loss in the ICC CT 2017 Final.

Is IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Jio Star Network holds the broadcast rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. The IND vs PAK CT 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish users only. JioHotstar will provide the live streaming online of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match.

