With an aim of a clean sweep, Rohit Sharma's men are all set to take on team West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series. The match is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match. So the match will have a start time of 01.30 pm IST. India has already won the series 2-0. India had won the last match by 44 runs. IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Preview & Playing XI: India Aim For Whitewash.

It was relatively a low-scoring game where India made 237 runs. The match had witnessed Suryakumar Yadav scoring his second century in his ODI career. KL Rahul had missed out on his half-century by a run. Prasidh Krishna was the one who scalped four wickets and rattled the opponents. On one hand, West Indies will look to make a comeback in the third match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Indies 3rd ODI 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2022 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Indies, 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Indies 2nd ODI 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Indies, 3rd ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs WI ODI series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Indies 1st ODI online.

