Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are all set to take on each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Both teams are placed in Group C of the Elite Group and the match will be held at the F.B Colony in Vadodara. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match first. So both Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have already lost the first match of the group stage. The team lost to Gujarat by 29 runs.

It was was Dhruv Raval, Priyank Panchal, Axar Patel and Urvii Patel who made vital contributions. Arzan Nagwaswalla scalped six wickets and led the team to a stunning win. Whereas, Chhattisgarh lost to Himachal Pradesh by 32 runs. Both teams will leave no stone unturned to win the game.

Is Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Bengal vs Jharkhand match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Let's have a look at the squads:

Maharashtra - Rahul Tripathi (c), Jagdish Zope, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swapnil Gugale, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Divyang Himganekar, Manoj Ingale, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Shamshuzama Kazi, Vishant More (wk), Mukesh Choudhary, Nikhil Naik (wk), Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh

Chhattisgarh - Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Chandraker, Harpreet Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Jiwanjot Singh, Amandeep Khare, Shourabh Khairwar, Vishal Kushwah, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Veer Pratap Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Shashank Singh, Shubham Singh

