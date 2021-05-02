Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers will be pitting their wits against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams have had quite a contrasting time so far in the IPL 2021. While the Kolkata Knight Riders have only a couple of wins under their belt whereas, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore is placed in the top four of the points table. Needless to say that KKR would be looking to get back to winning ways as they enter with a loss. In this article, we shall be talking about the weather and the pitch report of the game. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 30.

So the weather in Ahmedabad is known to be quite hot and will live up to its reputation. The daytime will be quite hot and the temperatures will be a little cooler in the evening. The temperature at 7.00 PM, will be around 38-degree Celcius and then will dip down by a couple of degrees in the next hour. As time would pass, there will be a change in the temperature. Rains will stay at bay and the fans will enjoy a full game.

Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather.

Weather in Delhi (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

So talking about the pitch, it is known for high scores. Chennai Super Kings scored a mammoth score of 218 runs last night against the Mumbai Indians. So the pitch is expected to remain the same for the match.

