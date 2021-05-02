Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The KKR vs RCB clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 03, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are looking to bounce back from their latest defeats. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, after a quick start, have fallen off the pace in recent games, losing two of their last three games in the competition. However, Virat Kohli’s men remain third in the table, level on points with the teams above them and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, after five losses in their first seven games, Kolkata Knight Riders are second from the bottom and will be hoping to put on a winning run to keep their playoff hopes alive.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Dinesh Karthik (KKR), AB de Villiers (RCB) must be your keepers.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Shubman Gill (KKR) must be the batsmen.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (KKR), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB) must be the all-rounders.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Mohammad Siraj (RCB) must be the bowlers.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Karthik (KKR), AB de Villiers (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Shubman Gill (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Mohammad Siraj (RCB).

AB de Villiers (RCB) must be selected as the captain of your KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team while Andre Russell (KKR) can be named as the vice-captain.

