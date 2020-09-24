KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming Online: Royal Challengers will meet Kings XI Punjab in search of another win in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The encounter will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24, Thursday. Virat Kohli and Co must be high on confidence after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter and will like to take the winning momentum forward. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s men were gutted after losing to Delhi Capitals in the super over and must be determined to open their account in the points table. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other relevant details of KXIP vs RCB match. KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal shone for RCB with the bat in the opening match. The latter scored a brilliant century on debut while the Proteas star gave Bangalore a staggering finish. However, it was the bowlers who stood out against SRH. Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube pulled things back in the death overs and guided RCB to a 10-wicket win. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of KXIP’s performance in the first game, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell put up an exhibition of fast bowling in the dead Dubai track. However, Punjab were let down by their batsmen. Chasing 158, the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell and skipper KL Rahul failed to get going. Nevertheless, Mayank Agarwal wasn’t going to put his guards down and played an 89-run knock. Needing one run of the final three-ball, Agarwal failed to take his side over the line, and the match got tied. DC easily won the super over and registered two points.

KXIP vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 6 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. KXIP vs RCB match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of KXIP vs RCB match.

KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 6 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

RCB will definitely take the field as favourites owing to their spectacular performance against SRH. However, KXIP have all the attributes to get the better of any side. Hence, Virat Kohli’s men can’t afford to get complacent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).