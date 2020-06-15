Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Empire CC vs Vantaa CC: Get Free Telecast Details of ECC vs VCC With Match Time in India (IST) Online

Empire CC will meet Vantaa CC in the match 12 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020. The encounter will take place on Monday (July 15, 2020) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. The Empires have made a sensational start to the tournament as they won both the matches they played so far in the ongoing tournament. On the other hand, Vanta haven’t been able to make a great start to the tournament as they lost their opening clash. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of ECC vs VCC match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

A total of eight teams are locking horns across 60 group-stage matches in the on-going T20 tournament. The round-robin stage will be followed by an eliminator, two semi-finals and a final. Well, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 is one of those tournaments which are being played after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, many cricket fans will be concentrating on the tournament. Now, let’s focus on the live streaming details of the match.

When to Watch Empire CC vs Vantaa CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Empire CC vs Vantaa CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 15, 2020 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Empire CC vs Vantaa CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Empire CC vs Vantaa CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Empire CC vs Vantaa CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Empire CC vs Vantaa CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

Empire CC: Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar

Vantaa CC: Ursan Tavernier (wk), Ravi Kahingala (c), Manoj Achchige, Chanaka Jayasinge, Shiran Fernando, Kasun Pasikku, Ameer Warsha, Madura Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Nidelage, Lahiru Liyanage, and Nalaka Hangamuwe

