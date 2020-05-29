Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Get Free Telecast Details of LSH vs FCS With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

La Soufriere Hikers will meet Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 22nd match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The clash will take place on Friday (May 29) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. This is also the last group-stage game of both the sides in the tournament. With six victories in seven games, the Hikers are placed second in the points table and have qualified for the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Strikers have won just a solitary game and their chances of going to the next stage are all but over. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of the LSH vs FCS match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

The Hikers are certainly the favourites to clinch the encounter. However, the Strikers are coming off a victory against the Dark View Explorers and they must leave no stones unturned to upset the Hikers too. Salvan Browne has been the standout performer for the Hikers and will look to play a brilliant knock in the forthcoming clash too while FCS will depend upon Kirton Lavia who is the second-most successful bowler of the tournament with 8 wickets. Now, let’s focus on live streaming and other details of the match. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for La Soufriere Hikers Vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The 22nd match of the Vincy T10 League between La Soufriere Hikers and La Soufriere Hikers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 28, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST and 12:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of La Soufriere Hikers Vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of La Soufriere Hikers Vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of La Soufriere Hikers Vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between La Soufriere Hikers Vs Fort Charlotte Strikers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.