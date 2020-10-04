Manish Pandey took a staggering catch during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as Ishan Kishan had to go back to the pavilion. The southpaw, who was batting at 31 off 22 balls, had settled his feet on the Sharjah track and was looking to shift gears. He went for a big shot off Sandeep Sharma, and the ball seemed all set to cross the boundary. However, Manish Pandey took a staggering catch and left the fans jaw-dropped. His sensational fielding effort created a stir on social as netizens heap praises on the SRH star. MI vs SRH Score Updates IPL 2020.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 15th over. Sandeep Sharma delivered a length delivery which tempted Kishan to play a lofted drive to the right of long-on. The southpaw didn’t connect the shot too well, but the ball was still expected to clear the ropes as no fielder at that region. However, Manish Pandey came flying from long on – dived full length and took a clean catch. The Karnataka cricketer has the reputation of being a terrific fielder. With this effort, however, he has even defied his own standards. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to Pandey’s stupendous take. Nicholas Pooran Arguably Pulls Off Best Fielding Effort in IPL History!

What a catch by Manish Pandey💉 pic.twitter.com/pXBsWduSuq — 🦇 (@115_Adelaide) October 4, 2020

What a catch from Manish Pandey. So athletic and brilliant!! #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/kv8eIafXp1 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 4, 2020

Earlier in the game, MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The decision proved to be spot on as Mumbai batsmen looked on a roll. Opener Quinton de Kock gained his lost sheen back with a brilliant half-century while Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya played essential cameos. As a result, MI piled up a mountain of 208/5 and are looking favorites to win the encounter.

