Nicholas Pooran referred to Naveen-ul-haq as 'The Mango Guy' while on a team bus. The West Indies star was seated beside Naveen and shooting a video when he asked fans to guess who the Afghanistan cricketer was. He then proceeded to state that Naveen was the 'Mango Guy', referring to the latter's love for the fruit. Earlier, Naveen had shared pictures of eating 'Sweet Mangoes' while watching the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match. This did not go unnoticed by fans, who felt that the stories were meant for Virat Kohli, with whom Naveen had some tense moments earlier this season. 'Man Goes!' Naveen-ul-Haq Dropped From Afghanistan Squad for ODI Series vs Sri Lanka, Twitterati Link It to Clash With Virat Kohli.

