India Likely XI for 4th Test vs Australia: The third Test between the host Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team was drawn after rain and bad light played a major part in the Brisbane match. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is level at 1-1. The Asian Giants won the opening Test by 295 runs. The host, Australia, bounced back brilliantly and secured a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the Adelaide Test. Rohit Sharma Struggles Against Part-Time Off-Spinner Devdutt Padikkal! Indian Captain Looks Scratchy in Practice Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 at MCG On Boxing Day (Watch Video).

The fourth Test between India and Australia will be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The fourth crucial Test will be a Boxing Day Test, starting from December 26. The high-voltage clash between the two archrivals will start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The five-match Test series between two cricketing powerhouse nations is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. If the Asian Giants win in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia, they will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Check below for the likely playing XI for the visitors for the Melbourne Test.

Top Order: The Indian management will stick with the same opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. KL Rahul is the highest run-getter for his side in the ongoing five-match Test series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, has scored a century in the opening Test in Perth. At number three, youngster Shubman Gill will be seen, which will strengthen the top order of the visitors for the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Middle-Order: Veteran batter Virat Kohli will be the backbone of the middle-order batting line-up. Although Kohli had a century to his name, he has been looking scratchy since then. The veteran will aim to score big runs during the Melbourne Test. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will aim to add some runs under his belt. Captain Rohit Sharma will further boost the middle-order batting attack during the 4th Test.

All-Rounders: Veteran cricketer Ravindra Jadeja scored a fighting fifty during the third Test in Brisbane. Jadeja will be supported by youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is having a good time with the bat in the ongoing five-match Test series against the Australia national cricket team. These two batters will strengthen the lower order of India for the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Bowlers: Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace bowling attack for his side. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep will be supporting Jasprit Bumrah as the two other pace bowling options. BGT 2024–25: Ravi Shastri Suggests Rohit Sharma To Channel His White-Ball Mindset While Batting at Number Six for India Cricket Team.

India's Likely Playing XI for 4th BGT 2024-25 Test vs Australia:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

