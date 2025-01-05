The highly-entertaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has come to an end with Australia emerging as victors by a 3-1 margin. The IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 witnessed some exceptional performances, especially with the ball across both teams. Australia outplayed India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and with that, also secured a spot in the ICC WTC 2023-25 final where they will now take on South Africa. India on the other hand, have failed to make it to the ICC WTC final for the first time since it had started. Most Runs in BGT 2024-25: Check Highest Run-Scorers for India and Australia in Just Concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy .

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer with ball in hand in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The premier Indian pacer, at times, kept India in the contest almost single-handedly and his absence from the field on Day 3 of the Sydney Test was failed big time by the side as they failed to defend a 162-run target. Although the other bowlers did step up in Sydney in Bumrah's absence, the sting he brought to the Indian bowling attack was absent. Scott Boland, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were in superb form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and their performances were instrumental in Australia regaining the BGT after a gap of 10 years. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

Most Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Bowler Matches Wickets Best Bowling Figures Jasprit Bumrah 5 32 6/76 Pat Cummins 5 25 5/57 Scott Boland 3 21 6/45 Mohammed Siraj 5 20 4/98 Mitchell Starc 5 18 6/48

Most Wickets for India in BGT 2024-25

Bowler Matches Wickets Best Bowling Figures Jasprit Bumrah 5 32 6/76 Mohammed Siraj 5 20 4/98 Prasidh Krishna 1 6 3/42 Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 5 2/32 Akash Deep 2 5 2/28

Most Wickets for Australia in BGT 2024-25

Bowler Matches Wickets Best Bowling Figures Pat Cummins 5 25 5/57 Scott Boland 3 21 6/45 Mitchell Starc 5 18 6/48 Nathan Lyon 5 9 3/96 Josh Hazlewood 2 6 4/29

Jasprit Bumrah impressed not just with the ball but also as captain, leading India to a 295-run win in Perth when Rohit Sharma was unavailable due to the birth of his second child. Deservedly, he was named Player of the Series for his sensational performance Down Under, one that would be talked about for a very long time to come.

