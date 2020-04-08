MS Dhoni Out of Touch in PUBG Plays Call of Duty Now, Reveals CSK Bowler Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is an avid gamer. In the past, Dhoni was seen playing PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) with his teammates. However, the former India captain seems to have lost touch when it comes to PUBG mobile. Dhoni’s CSK teammate Deepak Chahar revealed that the CSK skipper was looking out of touch when he last time played the game. In fact, he no more plays PUBG but have switched to Call of Duty. MS Dhoni's On-Field Angry Moments: From Abusing Khaleel Ahmed to Shoving Mustafizur Rahman, Here Are Times When MSD Lost His Cool and HOW! Watch Videos.

During an interview for the inaugural episode of ‘Anbu Den Lions’ for CSK Chahar talked about Dhoni’s lost touch in PUBG."Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn't play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is plays other game (Call of Duty) now. Sometime back he played PubG but he has lost touch and couldn't figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch,” said Chahar.

Here’s the Video Interview

In the inaugural episode of #AnbuDenLions, namma #Cherry got talking about playing PUBG with #Thala Dhoni and why guys love to learn the guitar! #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9 @RuphaRamani 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/xDo6SFYiLe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 7, 2020

With Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) postponed until April 15 following coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the players have been forced to stay indoors in self-quarantine. 'MS Dhoni Got Us Over the Line', Damien Martyn Shares Old Photo With Former India Captain on Twitter.

Dhoni, who has not played cricket post the 2019 World Cup, was preparing for IPL 2020 and was in Chennai with rest of the team before the league was postponed. The CSK captain then headed to his hometown in Ranchi.