Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Gives His Take on IPL 2020 In Conversation With Kevin Pietersen, Says, ‘It Might Happen, Who Knows’

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Most of the cricketers and sports personalities are making the most of the quarantine and are spending enough time with their families due to the menace of coronavirus. When they get time, a few sportsmen also arrange a question and answer session on social or come live on their verified handles. Now a while ago, Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma came live on Instagram with Kevin Pietersen and gave his take on the burning topic which has bothered the fans for a while now –Will the IPL 2020 happen this year or not. Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Daughter Samaira As The Two Play Cricket Together (Watch Video).

The two further spoke about various topics during their on-off live Insta chat. The England cricketer went on to ask the Hitman if IPL 13 will happen this year or not. To which the Hitman replied, “At some stage when things settle down, it might happen, who knows," Rohit told Pietersen on Instagram. After the pandemic situation hit India, Rohit Sharma had posted a video and urged the fans to take care of themselves. He also underlined the importance of social distancing and said, “Important for us to be disciplined at these times.”

A couple of days ago the BCCI had postponed the conference call with the team owners as there was no point in talking to them because the situation looked grim. Initially, the IPL 2020 was supposed to happen on March 29, 2020, but with the pandemic situation, the cash-rich event had been postponed to April 15, 2020. For now, even the BCCI Cheif Sourav Ganguly has no answer to the question on if the IPL 2020 will happen this year or not.