Rohit Sharma has cleared his latest fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as per several reports and is expected to fly to Australia in a couple of days to join the Indian squad for the upcoming four-match Test series. However, the final decision over the cricketer's participation in the tour Down Under will be taken by the BCCI.

There has been a lot of confusion surrounding the fitness of Rohit Sharma as the batsman was initially left out of the Indian squad for the tour of Australia but later added to the Test team. The 33-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during the recently concluded IPL 2020 but returned in the playoffs, leading Mumbai Indians to a record-extending fifth title in the competition.

The cricketer was recovering from injury at the NCA in Bengaluru but has now cleared his latest fitness test and should join the Indian squad in Australia in the coming days. Fans were ecstatic about the news as they shared their excitement on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Wasim Jaffer

The Fun Begins

Meanwhile Australia

#RohithSharma passed fitness test and will join Indian team in Australia... Australian team RN: pic.twitter.com/opi0XwBeat — Aakash ❤️ (@Aakashhhh11) December 11, 2020

Finally

#RohithSharma passes the fitness test.✌ Will join the team for 3rd nd 4th test...😇😎 Meanwhile me nd my bois after Hitman is finally back be like...😇😇 pic.twitter.com/qQ2ShOfgPo — King S (@KingS21697049) December 11, 2020

Team India To Australia

#RohithSharma #AUSAvIND Me after hearing rohit passed fitness test and gonna fly to aus . Le meanwhile Indians to australian players pic.twitter.com/iGLA71z1G5 — Ramadhir singh 🏹 (@iamramadhir) December 11, 2020

Despite traveling to Australia in a couple of days, Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the first two games of the Test series due to quarantine rules. The cricketer will have to stay in mandatory self-isolation for 14 days after reaching down under and will then be able to join the squad for training sessions.

The first test is scheduled to be played on December 17, 2020, and will be the first Day-Nigh game in the longest format between India and Australia, The second game of the series will start on Boxing Day (December 26) but it is unlikely that Sharma will be able to take part in it.

