New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: New Zealand will be facing Sri Lanka at home for a three-game T20 series with the first game at Bay Oval in Maunganui. The Kiwis are heading into the series after a defeat at the hands of England in a test series and they will now switch to the shortest format of the game and try and make amends. Sri Lanka have done well this year but their success has largely come at home. They drew with Kiwis in their last T20 series but playing them in their own backyard will be a challenge. New Zealand versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:45 AM IST. Sri Lanka White-Ball Captain Charith Asalanka Admits Missing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Is Disappointing, Focuses on Important New Zealand Tour.

Mitchell Santner leads the Kiwis and his miser economy rate during his spells will be crucial in this game. Rachin Ravindran at the top is expected to dominate the powerplays while Daryl Mitchell holds the middle-order together. Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips add balance to the team with their all-round skills.

Charith Asalanka led Sri Lanka did well in the two practice games on this tour and they look ready for this first T20 match. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are attack-minded players and they will be critical in run chases. Matheesha Pathirana and Jeffrey Vandersay are tailor-made for the T20 game and their presence will be vital. New Zealand Squad Announced for Sri Lanka Home Series: Promising Uncapped Hitter Bevon Jacobs Earns Call-Up.

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team 1st T20I 2024 will be played on Saturday, December 28. The NZ vs SL 1st T20I is set to start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2024 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I series. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024 live streaming viewing options read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for the NZ vs SL T20I series and the NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024 live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, but fans will need a subscription. Fans also have another online viewing option in Amazon Prime Video and will need subscription to watch NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024 live streaming on that platform as well. New Zealand will be challenged in this game but expect them to find a way to win here.

