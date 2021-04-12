Pakistan will aim to go 2-0 ahead in the four-match series when they host South Africa in the second T20I match. Pakistan vs South Africa (PAK vs SA) 2nd T20I match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 12 (Monday). Babar Azam-captained Pakistan currently lead the four-match T20I series 1-0 having won the opening T20I match by four wickets. Pakistan chased down 189 runs in the first game with Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf starring with the bat for the visitors. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Pakistan vs South Africa (PAK vs SA) 2nd T20I match should scroll down for all details. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2021.

Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 74 from 50 deliveries while Ashraf played an influential 14-ball 30 cameo before Hasan Ali took Pakistan home with a ball to spare. Rizwan's innings was studded with nine boundaries and two maximums. Earlier, Pakistan came back in the final five overs of the match and restricted South Africa to 188. The Proteas were comfortably placed on 159/4 in the 17th over but failed to find regular boundaries towards the death. Their bowlers then failed to contend the Pakistan batsmen in the final five overs and conceded 52 runs to face defeat.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on April 12 (Monday). The game will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and it is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the clash live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television in India. In Pakistan, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can also catch the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 match live online on Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, as it will be live streaming the PAK vs SA 2nd clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

