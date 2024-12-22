The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the struggling South Africa national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 22. The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan are having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the host South Africa. After losing the three-match T20I series 2-0, the Pakistan cricket team bounced back brilliantly and outclassed the host South Africa national cricket team in the first two ODIs of the three-match series. Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen Engage in On-Field Argument During SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

The Mohammed Rizwan-led side secured a thrilling three-wicket win in the first ODI in Paarl. The visitors chased down the target of 240 runs after Salman Agha and Saim Ayub played match-winning knocks. In the second ODI in Cape Town, Babar Azam and captain Rizwan played vital knocks that guided their side to 329 runs. While defending, Shaheen Afridi took four wickets, and Naseem Shah's three scalps broke the back of South Africa's batting attack. The hosts were bundled out for just 249 runs and lost the one-sided affair by 81 runs. Ahead of the Johannesburg ODI, fans are eager to know what the weather will be like during the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024. Cricket fans will get all the information here.

Johannesburg Weather Forecast Live

Unfortunately, there is a high chance that rain might disrupt the final ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday, December 22, in Johannesburg. The temperature is expected to be around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. If rain interrupts, there are high chances of SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 getting delayed or the match being washed out. Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI 2024 vs South Africa: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for SA vs PAK Match in Johannesburg.

The Wanderers Stadium Pitch Report

The Wanderers Stadium pitch in Johannesburg is known for its extra pace and bounce. There will be good assistance for the pacers with the new ball. There is a good bounce, and batters need to stay alert in order to play any shots. The Johannesburg pitch also offers batters a good return if they play shots nicely. The team winning the toss might prefer to chase first.

