The Pakistan national cricket team will be aiming for a whitewash in the final ODI of the three-match series against the host South Africa national cricket team. The third ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 22. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors have already clinched the three-match ODI series against the host. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side secured a thrilling three-wicket victory in the first ODI at Boland Park. South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2024: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

In the second ODI, the Pakistan national cricket team thrashed the South Africa national cricket team by 81 runs in Cape Town and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. For the final ODI, viewers can scroll down to know about the Pakistan likely XI against South Africa.

Top-Order: For the final ODI, Pakistan management might be sticking with the same opening pair that they played in the second ODI against the South Africa cricket team. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique could be seen opening the innings for the Green Shirts. At number three, we would see star batter Babar Azam coming, which will strengthen their top order.

Middle-Order: White-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan will be their main player in the middle order for the third ODI against South Africa. He will be supported by vice-captain Salman Agha, followed by Kamran Ghulam and Irfan Khan, which will further boost their batting attack. SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About South Africa vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

All-Rounders: Vice-Captain Salman Agha will be the frontline all-rounder for the visitors during the third ODI against South Africa. If needed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah could also chip in with valuable contributions lower down the order.

Bowlers: Left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the side's leading pace bowler during the Johannesburg ODI against South Africa. Apart from him, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will add more pace bowling options to Pakistan's bowling attack. In the spin department, Abrar Ahmed will be their leading bowler. If needed, Salman Agha could roll his arms and provide some overs of spin.

Pakistan's Likely XI for 3rd ODI vs South Africa:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

