The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the host Zimbabwe national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2024 will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on November 26. The high-voltage clash will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Talking about the first ODI, the host secured a historic 80-run (DLS method) victory against the Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan cricket team, who came here after winning the ODI series against Australia at their den. On Which Channel Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs ZIM ODIs and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 205 runs after lower middle-order batter Richard Ngarava top-scored with 48 runs. For Pakistan, vice-captain Agha Salman and wrist spinner scalped three wickets apiece. The target of 206 runs was reduced to 141 runs in 21 overs for the Pakistan cricket team due to rain. While chasing, the Rizwan-led side was outplayed by Zimbabwe spinners. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza took two wickets each as Pakistan were restricted to 61-6 after the end of 21 overs. The visitors lost the one-sided clash.

Bulawayo Weather Live Updates

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on November 26 might see rain interruption. The day is expected to begin on the warm side with temperatures reaching around 30° C. As the day unfolds, there are chances of thunderstorms that might spoil the mood for cricket fans. Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Players: Check Full Squads for ZIM vs PAK ODI and T20I Series 2024.

The Queens Sports Club Pitch Report

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has hosted many matches, including the ICC ODI 2023 World Cup Qualifier games. The average first innings total has been around 250 runs. The Bulawayo pitch has offered decent amount of help for fast bowlers, but batters can score runs after the pitch is settled. For spinners, there is a decent amount of turn as the game progresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).