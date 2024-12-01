Right-arm speedster Haris Rauf became the leading wicket-taker for the Pakistan national cricket team in the T20Is. The veteran pacer achieved this significant milestone during the first T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, December 1. The 31-year-old Haris ended up with 2/17 in his three-over spell, which took his tally to 109 wickets in 76 T20I matches, surpassing star spinner Shadab Khan, who claimed 107 wickets in 104 T20Is. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a post on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) of the top five wicket-takers for their country in T20Is. The 31-year-old Haris also reacted to the post on his 'X' handle. Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 57 Runs in 1st T20I 2024: Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem Help PAK Secure 1–0 Lead in Three-Match Series With Comfortable Victory.

Top Five Leading Wicket-Takers for Pakistan in T20Is

Haris Rauf Reacts To PCB Post

