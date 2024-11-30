The India U19 cricket team witnessed an epic moment of teamwork on the field with Mohamed Amaan and Yudhajit Guha combining to dismiss Pakistan's Haroon Arshad during the IND vs PAK ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, November 30. This happened in the 33rd over of the first innings when Haroon Arshad attempted to slog sweep a ball but ended up getting a top edge. India U19 captain Mohamed Amaan dived and attempted to take the catch but the ball popped out of his hands. However, the chance was not spoiled as Yudhajit Guha was right in position to complete the catch. The video of this moment went viral on social media. India U19 however, lost to Pakistan U19 by 44 runs. Pakistan Beat India By 44 Runs in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024; Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza Shine as PAK U19 Register Winning Start to Campaign.

Mohamed Amaan, Yudhajit Guha Combine to Take Haroon Arshad's Catch

