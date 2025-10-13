Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Pakistan National Cricket Team would look to pile up the runs and put up a strong first innings total when it resumes the contest against the South Africa National Cricket Team on Day 2 of PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Shan Masood and co ended PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 at 313/5 with Imam-ul-Haq being the top-scorer with 93 runs and Shan Masood hitting 76. Mohammad Rizwan (62*) and Salman Ali Agha (52*) were at the crease for Pakistan as they ended PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 at 313/5. = Ramiz Raja Caught Saying ‘Ye Out Hoga Drama Karega Ye’ After Babar Azam Opts for DRS During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, Video Goes Viral,

The highlight of Pakistan's first innings batting performance so far has been a sensational 161-run partnership between Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq. After a mini-collapse which saw the Pakistan National Cricket Team lose three wickets with the score being 199, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha joined forces with an unbeaten 114-run partnership and the hosts will look to build more on that as they eye a solid first innings score. Babar Azam had another failure with the bat as he was dismissed for just 23 runs.

South Africa, on the other hand, were made to work hard by Pakistan after dismissing Abdullah Shafique in the first over of the day. Senuran Muthusamy was the best bowler for the South Africa National Cricket Team so far in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 with two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada (1/43), Prenelan Subrayen (1/72) and Simon Harmer (1/75) were the other wicket-takers. From South Africa's perspective, early wickets on PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 will dent Pakistan's bid to get to somewhere around the 450-500 run mark.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen