13 Oct, 11:24 (IST)

OUT! Senuran Muthusamy has taken a third wicket in the over and it is a five-wicket haul for the spinner! Noman Ali's spin bowling partner Sajid Khan got an outside edge and Aiden Markram pouched a simple catch at first slip. Sajid Khan c Aiden Markram b Senuran Muthusamy 0(1)

13 Oct, 11:21 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Senuran Muthusamy in the over as he castles Noman Ali! Noman Ali attempted to play a defensive shot, looking to block the ball but it missed the bat and went into the stumps. Noman Ali b Senuran Muthusamy 0(2)

13 Oct, 11:19 (IST)

OUT! South Africa have broken this partnership as Senuran Muthusamy dismisses Mohammad Rizwan! This is the first wicket to fall on Day 2. The right-handed Mohammad Rizwan pushed at that delivery but got an outside edge with wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne taking the catch. Mohammad Rizwan c Kyle Verreynne b Senuran Muthusamy 75(140)

13 Oct, 11:14 (IST)

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have continued their partnership with Pakistan, slowly growing more in control of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025. Meanwhile, South Africa continue their hunt for wickets as they hope to restrict Pakistan to as low a score as possible. 

13 Oct, 10:35 (IST)

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have resumed proceedings on Day 2 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025. The first over of the day was bowled by Simon Harmer, who gave away just two runs. 

13 Oct, 10:29 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Pakistan National Cricket Team would look to pile up the runs and put up a strong first innings total when it resumes the contest against the South Africa National Cricket Team on Day 2 of PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here.  After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Shan Masood and co ended PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 at 313/5 with Imam-ul-Haq being the top-scorer with 93 runs and Shan Masood hitting 76. Mohammad Rizwan (62*) and Salman Ali Agha (52*) were at the crease for Pakistan as they ended PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 at 313/5.

The highlight of Pakistan's first innings batting performance so far has been a sensational 161-run partnership between Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq. After a mini-collapse which saw the Pakistan National Cricket Team lose three wickets with the score being 199, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha joined forces with an unbeaten 114-run partnership and the hosts will look to build more on that as they eye a solid first innings score. Babar Azam had another failure with the bat as he was dismissed for just 23 runs.

South Africa, on the other hand, were made to work hard by Pakistan after dismissing Abdullah Shafique in the first over of the day. Senuran Muthusamy was the best bowler for the South Africa National Cricket Team so far in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 with two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada (1/43), Prenelan Subrayen (1/72) and Simon Harmer (1/75) were the other wicket-takers. From South Africa's perspective, early wickets on PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 will dent Pakistan's bid to get to somewhere around the 450-500 run mark.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen