Baroda shattered the record for the highest team total in T20 cricket on Thursday, December 5. The Krunal Pandya-led Baroda hammered 349/5 in 20 overs against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25 match at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore. Before Baroda, the record was held by the Zimbabwe national cricket team, where they smashed 344/4 against the Gambia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match in Nairobi in October 2024. Baroda also broke another T20 record during their match against Sikkim. Baroda's 37 sixes shattered Zimbabwe's (27) record for most sixes in an innings, which came against Gambia. Highest Team Total in T20s: Baroda Posts Record 349/5 During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024–25 Cricket Match Against Sikkim.

Baroda openers Shashwat Rawat and Abhimanyu Singh provided the perfect start. Shashwat made 43 off 16 balls, including eight boundaries. Abhimanyu blasted a 17-ball 53 with the help of nine boundaries. The duo stitched a 92-run opening partnership. Shivalik Sharma (55 off 17 balls) and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Solanki (50 off 16 deliveries) also played blistering knocks. However, Baroda rode on Bhanu Pania's fantastic unbeaten knock of 134 runs off 51 balls, including five fours and 15 sixes, which guided them to a mammoth 349/5 in 20 overs.

This was Pania's first century in white-ball domestic cricket. The star batter remained unbeaten and had a strike of an astounding 262.75. After their mammoth 349/5, Baroda joined the elite list of teams scoring the highest total in T20s. The list includes Zimbabwe, India, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check below the full list. Highest Scores in T20Is: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20I Cricket History.

List of Highest T20I Totals

Position Team Opponent Score Year 1 Baroda Sikkim 349/5 2024 2 Zimbabwe Gambia 344/4 2024 3 Nepal Mongolia 314/3 2023 4 India Bangladesh 297/6 2024 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru 287/3 2024 6 Zimbabwe Seychelles 286/5 2024 7 India South Africa 283/1 2024

While chasing 350, Sikkim were outplayed by Baroda's bowling masterclass. Robin Limboo top-scored with 20 runs, whereas other batters failed to deliver with the bat. Sikkim made 86/7 in 20 overs and lost the one-sided affair by a massive 263 runs. For Baroda, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva and Mahesh Pithiya bagged two wickets each. Captain Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, and Abhimanyu Singh Rajput picked up one wicket apiece as their side recorded a memorable victory against Sikkim in Indore.

