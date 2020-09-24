Riding on a sensational century by skipper KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs to register their first victory of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Chasing a mammoth total of 207 runs, RCB never looked in the hunt as their batting line-up collapsed under pressure. The likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal were back in the hut inside the first three overs. AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar tried to make a fightback, but they also perished while trying to up the ante. Spin twins Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets apiece as Bangalore got bundled out for just 109 runs. Following RCB’s mediocre show, social media was filled with funny memes as netizens mercilessly trolled Virat Kohli and Co. KXIP vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020: KL Rahul Registers Highest Score by an Indian.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and asked KXIP to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. The decision didn’t prove to be a disaster as KL Rahul unleashed mayhem with the bat. He took the RCB bowling line-up by storm and rewrote the history books. He scored 132 runs off just 69 balls which is the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. It was also the first ton registered his IPL 2020. From Dale Steyn to Umesh Yadav, the swashbuckler took all the bowlers to cleaners as Punjab advanced to 206/3. Virat Kohli Trolled With Funny Memes by Disappointed RCB Fans After Team Captain Drops KL Rahul Twice.

Catches Under Scanner!!

Meme Fest!!

Bowling Needs Improvement!!

One More!!

RCB fans : Virat sir next match jeetenge na hum *le Virat sir #rcbvskxip #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/3MBo9wexj9 — Jude Ricky (@perplexedatma) September 24, 2020

RCB Fans Right Now!!

With this emphatic win, Punjab go to the pinnacle of the team standings. They will next meet Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will look to get their winning momentum back against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).