Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 56 of the Indian Premier League on Friday, October 8. The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs so that is something that would not worry either of them. What would be of RCB's concern is the fact that have lost their momentum with a four-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Delhi have already ensured a top-two spot and following Chennai Super Kings's loss to Punjab Kings earlier on Thursday, October 7, a win for Bangalore, with a huge margin could propel them to the top-two. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

That seems a bit unlikely since RCB's net run-rate is on the negative side (-0.159) as compared to CSK's, which is (+0.455). Delhi, with another win, could feel mighty confident of their chances of winning a maiden title this year as the IPL heads into the playoffs.

Dubai Weather Report:

Expected weather in Dubai at the time of RCB vs DC clash (Source: Accuweather)

The weather seems to be alright for a game of cricket. The temperature is set to be between 32-33 degrees celsius and there are no predictions for rain interruptions according to the forecast, during the time of the match. The sky would also be clear. RCB vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 56

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has produced high-scoring matches and with both sides possessing some big-hitters, another such encounter is set to take place. Batsmen would have value for their shots played and a total of about 170-180 would be a competitive one on this pitch. That is, of course, if someone doesn't play the way KL Rahul did against Chennai Super Kings!

