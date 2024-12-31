Team India is not having the best of times in the recent past as they have lost the home Test series against New Zealand 3-0 and ahead of the last Test match of the five-Test series at Sydney Australia are ahead 2-1 thanks to a thrilling victory in Melbourne. Tean India are staring at a defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy first time in 2024-25 and if they fail to win the Sydney Test, that will almost confirm their non-participating in the World Test Championship final. For the first time since the tournament's inauguration in 2019, India will miss out on a place in the final. With the ICC Champions Trophy coming nearer, India are also looking at the preparation for the Champions Trophy. ICC Awards 2024: List of Nominees Including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Other Star Cricketers For Prestigious Accolades.

India last played a ODI series back in July-August against Sri Lanka which they lost. They are all set to play a three-match ODI Series against England and that will be their last assignment before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They will also play a T20I series before the ODI series in which seniors players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja will not be a part of as they have announced their T20I retirement. Although reports have suggested that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be rested for the England ODI series alongside star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2025 Including ICC Champions Trophy, ICC WTC Final, and ICC Women's World Cup.

As per sources close to Sports Tak, the trio will miss the action against England because of workload management, and the selection committee will make the final call on the squad seeking the availability of Rohit and Virat. Keeping Champions Trophy in mind it would be more feasible for the batting duo to make themselves available for the fifty over three match series against Three Lions. Rohit, Virat and Jasprit are currently in Australia featuring for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where the batting duo has failed to score runs and the legendary speedster is currently in lethal form by picking 30 wickets in four Test outings. Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to start on February 19.

