The India national cricket team will gear up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, jointly hosted by Pakistan and Dubai. The upcoming showpiece will be played from February 19 to March 9 at three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai. It is to be noted that the India cricket team matches at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be hosted in Dubai after the country refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. The Asian Giants will play all their fixtures at the Dubai International Stadium and also the semifinal and final, if they qualify. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand have been placed in Group A. India cricket team are the runner-up of the ICC Champions Trophy. In the 2017 edition, they suffered a one-sided defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the grand finale in England. India’s Likely Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check List of Players Who Can Be Part of ODI Competition in Pakistan and UAE.

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC tournament, Team India has been dealt a body blow with their spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, getting injured during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The biggest question arises: Will Bumrah recover on time, or will India be without their ace speedster during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

What Happened to Jasprit Bumrah During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25?

During the fifth Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, veteran speedster Jasprit Bumrah left the field on Day 2 after bowling 10 overs in the first innings. Bumrah, who was the stand-in captain for the fifth Test, left the Sydney Cricket Ground for scans and later returned as well on Day 2. After stumps on Day 2, Prasidh Krishna revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from a back spasm, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is monitoring the ace pacer.

Did Jasprit Bumrah Return to Field After Suffering Injury During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25?

On the third day of the fifth Test, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah came out to bat and was dismissed for a three-ball duck. In a worrying development, the ace speedster didn't take the field during the second innings of the Australia national cricket team on Day 3, which has once again sparked speculations about the seriousness of Bumrah's injury. Bumrah's absence with the ball on Day 3 saw India fail to defend 162 runs as Australia won the fifth Test by six wickets. The host secured a 3-1 series win in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Bowling in Australia’s Second Innings of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25? Know Reason.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

After Prasidh Krishna's statement after the stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test, no official statement has been made by the BCCI medical team or the team members about the seriousness of Jasprit Bumrah's injury. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 coming up next, signs are not good for the India National Cricket Team. Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker (32) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

