Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts’

Fans might not able to witness the on-field blitzes by Rohit Sharma amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the veteran opener never misses out from entertaining his fans through his social-media antics. On many occasions, the Hitman took a hilarious dig at his teammates which made the fans go ROFL. After trolling the likes of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit’s next target was India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The Delhi Capitals batsman took to his official Twitter account and revealed that in order to ‘rest with his thoughts,’ he goes through his old pictures. However, when the Indian opener came across the post, he pulled his teammate’s leg and asked him to resume playing. Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuzvendra Chahal’s Outfit.

"Everyday I take out some time for myself where I rest with my thoughts, type it out & go through old pictures. It really helps in keeping a peaceful mind," wrote Rahane while sharing a candid picture in which he can be seen working with his laptop. Many fans appreciated the batsman’s idea to attain a ‘peaceful mind.’ However, that wasn’t the case with his teammate. Re-tweeting Rahane’s post, Rohit wrote: "Seriously bro you need start playing ASAP."

Seriously bro you need start playing ASAP 🤔 https://t.co/VBAVtsB41s — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2020

The two talismanic batsmen were seen during India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand. Their next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many other major cricket tournaments, the gala T20 extravaganza was also called off owing to the COVID-19 scare. Nevertheless, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated that the board is trying all possibility to organize the tournament this year only.

