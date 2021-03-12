The Indian team is gearing up for their first T20I game against England which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the game, the Indian team hit the nets and Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya were obviously a part of the nets. Mumbai Indians shared the video of the same. Rohit Sharma was seen slamming towering sixes in the nets and it looked like the players were issuing a stern warning to the English team. India vs England Live Streaming Online 1st T20I 2021 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

The Indian team has won the four-game Test series against England by 2-1 and made way into the finals of the World Test Championship 2021. The Indian team will play the finals against New Zealand in Southampton. With the change in format, we have the introduction of the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur and others. Thus the official account of the Mumbai Indians shared the video of their players on social media.

Check it out below:

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

The match will begin at 7.00 pm and the toss will be held at 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to this space as we bring you more updates about the match which will begin in a while.

