Rohit Sharma Reveals Why His Wife Ritika Cried After the Batsman Scored His Third Double Century in ODIs vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is arguably the best opener going around in white-ball cricket and his numbers speak for himself. The right-handed batsman doesn’t just tend to reach the three-figure mark but he has a knack of piling up massive hundreds. In fact, he has three ODI double centuries against his name while no other batsman has more than one. Recently, the Hitman recalled his 3rd ODI 200 Vs Sri Lanka in 2017 and revealed why his wife Ritika cried during the course of her husband’s jaw-dropping knock. Rohit Sharma Reflects on Lessons Learnt During COVID-19 Home Quarantine, Counts Time Spent With Wife Ritika Sajdeh.

On numerous occasions, fans have seen Ritika keeping her fingers crossed in the stands while praying for Rohit’s success. The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2017 was another one such match. Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, stand-in skipper Rohit was under the pump while his better half was also present in the stadium. In fact, it was the 2nd anniversary of the couple and Rohit certainly gave a precious gift.

The Mumbai-born batsman was in full flow and made a mockery of the Lankan bowlers. When he finally reached the landmark, he celebrated by kissing his wedding ring while Ritika was caught on camera crying. Rohit said that when he asked Ritika about getting emotional, she said that during one of his dives, she thought the opener had twisted his hand.

"I just asked her why did she cry? She told me she thought before that, I think it was my 196th run where I had to dive, so she thought I had twisted my hand. That was a real worrying factor for her and she got really emotional because of that, I guess," Rohit told Mayank while featuring in a BCCI show.

Riding on Rohit’s magnificent efforts, the Men in Blue piled up 392/4 while batting first. In reply, the Lankan team couldn’t put on much fight and were restricted to 251/8, losing the game by 141 runs.