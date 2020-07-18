Along with being one of the greatest openers in the modern era, Rohit Sharma is also an ideal father and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. The swashbuckling Indian batsman frequently posts cute and videos featuring his daughter Samaira which has given couple goals to the fans. In his latest Instagram picture too, Rohit can be seen having a fun time with his little ‘munchkin’ as the father-daughter duo share some morning thoughts. Rohit also revealed that he often discusses with his little princess about the importance of water bodies and the impacts of plastic straws on them. He, in fact, also urged his fans to teach their child about the need of ‘saying no to plastic.’ Rohit Sharma Delighted As Real Madrid Win La Liga 2019–20 Title.

“Mornings with my munchkin Discussing our love for the ocean and why it’s important to say no to plastic straws. Teach them young,” wrote Rohit while sharing a cute click with his daughter. Well, fans must be aware of the fact that the Mumbai Indians captain is an ardent lover of nature as he frequently urging the fans to keep the environment clean. Well, Rohit’s thoughts are nothing less than the need of the hour. Hence, the comment section of the post was filled in no time as fans appreciate Rohit for spreading awareness on the issue. Rohit Sharma Shares Super-Cute Picture of Daughter Samaira Wearing Sunglasses.

View Post:

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it crystal clear that the national team will not resume practice at least before August. Nevertheless, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. As per the latest reports, IPL 2020 is set to take place in UAE. However, BCCI still have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

