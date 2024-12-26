Sam Konstas made his Test debut memorable after he smashed a half-century against the India National Cricket Team in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. It was an important innings by the young Australian opener who provided Australia National Cricket Team with a positive start. Konstas even smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a six during his performance. Sam Konstas fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja after his spectacular innings during the Australia vs India 4th Test day 1. Sam Konstas Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at MCG, Says ‘Emotions Got to Both of Us’ (Watch Video).

Sam Konstas Batting Video Highlights

A debut Test innings that'll live long in the memory.



Enjoy the highlights from Sam Konstas' 60 on Boxing Day #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1ZD35GuV65— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

