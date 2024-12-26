Virat Kohli has been handed a fine of 20% of his match fee for his physical altercation with Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. Additionally, he was also handed one demerit point. The veteran collided with the 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas in the middle and the two subsequently engaged in a heated altercation which saw the other players and umpire intervene and separate the two. It was always speculated that Virat Kohli would be handed a sanction of some sort. Sam Konstas played an attractive innings of 60 runs before being trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Fined 20% of Match fee For Physical Altercation With Sam Konstas

Breaking: Virat Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of the match fee — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) December 26, 2024

Virat Kohli Admits to Offence

After hearing with match referee Andy Pycroft, Kohli admitted to the offence and was docked 20 per cent of his match fee for an altercation with Sam Konstas. #INDvsAUS #BoxingDayTest https://t.co/2CevHkOVHe — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) December 26, 2024

