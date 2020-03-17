Sanath Jayasuriya Urges Fans to Stay Safe and Act Responsibly Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sanath Jayasuriya (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a huge panic all-around the globe with people being advised to stay inside their houses and take all the necessary precautionary measures. The pandemic has also had a great impact in the sporting world as various competitions around the world have either been suspended or postponed until further notice. Various sports stars have come out and spoken about this situation and the latest athlete to urge people to take safety procedures is former Sri Lankan batsman Sanath Jayasuriya. Suresh Raina Urges Fans Not to Spread Misinformation and Follow Health Advisories Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya has taken to social media to post a message for his fans and people around the world to inform them about the recent coronavirus outbreak. ‘Stay safe and act responsibly, fellow Sri Lankans. Necessary action has been taken to keep you safe and sound. Trust the process and corporate with authorities. We got this!’ wrote the former cricketer. Rohit Sharma in a Video Message Urges People to Inform Medical Authority in Case of Coronavirus Symptoms.

See Post

Stay safe and act responsibly, fellow Sri Lankans. Necessary action has been taken to keep you safe and sound. Trust the process and corporate with authorities. We got this! #CoronaOutbreak — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) March 16, 2020

Earlier in the week, cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina also took to social media to make fans aware of the epidemic and urged them to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Sanath Jayasuriya retired from all forms of cricket in June 20111 and a couple of years after him hanging his boots Sri Lanka Cricket appointed him as the chairman of the selection committee. They won the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup for the first time, during his tenure as their chief selector.